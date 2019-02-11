VALDERS, Wis. --This past Sunday, Wisconsin teenager Jasmine Bertschy celebrated her 16th birthday.
And Thanksgiving.
And Christmas.
All in the same day.
The Valders community and her family arranged the elaborate three-in-one celebration to make up for lost celebrations after a nearly 12-week hospital stay robbed her of much of the holiday season.
Bertschy had a hole in her stomach that later sent her into septic shock and cardiac arrest, according to WBAY.com.
"The first day actually, the doctor said kids don't make it through the night with being this sick," her mother Devin said.
Jasmine, who was in a coma for weeks, is legally blind - although, doctors are optimistic about her sight returning.
She still has a lengthy recovery ahead. But Jasmine says she now feels "good."
And her family is happy to be able to celebrate with their daughter again.
"It's just miraculous what medicine, believing and prayer from our community can do for us," Devin said.