Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting

Teen shot in Frankford. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A teenage boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Horrocks and Haworth streets.

Police say the teen was shot in the stomach.

Officers say, after being shot, he ran to his home on the 1200 block of Haworth and then was driven to Einstein Medical Center.

Police are searching for two suspects who ran from the scene.

Detectives are hoping a surveillance camera on a nearby house caught images of the suspects.

