NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A man is under arrest for a shootout that injured a 19-year-old in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North 7th Street.
The teenager was shot multiple times. He was taken the hospital in stable condition.
Police say at least three different weapons were involved in the gun fight.
Officers are looking for a second suspect spotted on surveillance running from the scene.
