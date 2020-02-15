Philadelphia teen killed in Lincoln Drive hit-and-run crash honored at vigil

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jackiel "JJ" Irwin-Diehl was only 17 and the pain felt by his absence has been immense.
Irwin-Diehl was killed January 31 in a hit and run crash while on a walk along Lincoln Drive.
On Friday night, his life was celebrated by his teachers, friends and his parents at the Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School where he was a standout dancer.
"Nobody could break his spirit, not a single soul," said Nahkeith Turentine, one of Irwin-Diehl's friends.
Turentine also let his parents know how much he loved their son. He showed JJ's parents a necklace with a cross on it.
"He was just a beautiful soul," Turentine said.
"He had incredible talent. He was an amazing dancer, athlete and drummer. Such a heart for people," said Rebecca Irwin-Diehl, JJ's mom.
JJ's parents said they have to carry on for their other children. The said Friday night's vigil will help them to do just that.
"It confirms that he was loved and had a heart for other people. I hate they have to feel this so young. I hate they're sharing in this grief," Rebecca Irwin-Diehl said.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or a vehicle.
