Philadelphia teen killed in Lincoln Drive hit-and-run crash honored at vigil

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jackiel "JJ" Irwin-Diehl was only 17 and the pain felt by his absence has been immense.Irwin-Diehl was killed January 31 in a hit and run crash while on a walk along Lincoln Drive.On Friday night, his life was celebrated by his teachers, friends and his parents at the Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School where he was a standout dancer."Nobody could break his spirit, not a single soul," said Nahkeith Turentine, one of Irwin-Diehl's friends.Turentine also let his parents know how much he loved their son. He showed JJ's parents a necklace with a cross on it."He was just a beautiful soul," Turentine said."He had incredible talent. He was an amazing dancer, athlete and drummer. Such a heart for people," said Rebecca Irwin-Diehl, JJ's mom.JJ's parents said they have to carry on for their other children. The said Friday night's vigil will help them to do just that."It confirms that he was loved and had a heart for other people. I hate they have to feel this so young. I hate they're sharing in this grief," Rebecca Irwin-Diehl said.Police have not released any information about a suspect or a vehicle.