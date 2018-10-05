EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4414670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The scene of a double shooting where 2 teens were shot, 1 killed in South Philadelphia, captured by the Action Cam on October 4, 2018.

Police are investigating a shooting at a South Philadelphia gas station that has left one teen dead and another in critical condition.It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at 25th Street and Passyunk Avenue.Police say two 15-year-old boys were standing by a bike outside of the gas station when a car drove up. They said the driver parked the car, exited the vehicle and began firing shots.Both teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Investigators said one teen was shot in the back; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Rasul Benson.The second teen was shot in the arm and remains in critical but stable condition.Police said there were at least 16 shots fired and they do not believe it was a random crime."This is a very busy intersection," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The shooter was clearly firing at the people standing in the lot of the gas station, which was open for business."Police said the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.There have been no arrests made at this time.------