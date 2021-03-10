15-year-old dies after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street in the city's Kingsessing section.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the left arm.

He was rushed to an area hospital where we later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
