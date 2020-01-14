Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5850014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner speaks on body found in trash can on January 14, 2020.

#BREAKING: Police now on scene of what may be Philadelphia’s 18th Homicide for the New Year. A man who appeared to have been shot stuffed in a trash can. Live Details next at 5 & 6 on Action News. @6abc pic.twitter.com/291iIcY8WW — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) January 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Olney section after a body was found in a trash can on Tuesday afternoon, a source tells Action News.Officials say that a teen girl, who is believed to be a witness to a homicide, told school officials on Tuesday about a body at 6th and Rockland Street."We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."Initial reports indicate the man may have been shot. Two witnesses, who do not want to be identified, reported hearing gunshots Saturday night after midnight coming from the area where the body was discovered.A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.