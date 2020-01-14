Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can: Source

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Olney section after a body was found in a trash can on Tuesday afternoon, a source tells Action News.

Officials say that a teen girl, who is believed to be a witness to a homicide, told school officials on Tuesday about a body at 6th and Rockland Street.

"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."

Initial reports indicate the man may have been shot. Two witnesses, who do not want to be identified, reported hearing gunshots Saturday night after midnight coming from the area where the body was discovered.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.



No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
