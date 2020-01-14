Teen leads Philadelphia police to body in Olney dumpster: Source

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Olney section after a body was found in a trash receptacle on Tuesday afternoon, a source tells Action News.

The source says a teenage girl went to authorities at her school to report a body at 6th and Rockland Street.

At the scene, officers found the body of an adult male.



Initial reports indicate the man may have been shot. Two witnesses, who do not want to be identified, reported hearing gunshots Saturday night after midnight coming from the area where the body was discovered.

It's still unclear how the teen knew about the body or if she is involved.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
