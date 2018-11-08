Teen murder still unsolved 25 years later in Lansdale

Reward offered in 1993 cold case in Lansdale. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on November 8, 2018.

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Twenty-five-years ago today, an 18-year-old girl disappeared from a train station in Lansdale, Montgomery County.

Julie Barnyock went missing back in 1993 while waiting for a ride. Her body was found three weeks later.

More than two decades later, investigators believe someone, somewhere knows something that can lead them to her killer.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscold caseLansdale Borough
