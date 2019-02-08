Teen pleads guilty to killing Gerard Grandzol in front of child

PHILADELPHIA --
A teen gunman who fatally shot a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has been sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison.

Marvin Roberts entered the plea on Friday during an emotional, three-hour hearing. Community members and the widow of Gerard Grandzol spoke to the judge about what a good man he was, and urging the maximum for 18-year-old Roberts.



Police allege Grandzol asked to first get his toddler before they took the vehicle and Roberts, then 16, said "no" and shot him in the face.

His brother Maurice, 21, pleaded guilty two weeks ago to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say after the shooting, subway surveillance video showed the brothers laughing.
