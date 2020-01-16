suspicious death

Teenager now primary suspect in Philadelphia foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old boy is now the primary suspect in the murder of his foster mother early Wednesday morning and another victim whose body was found in a duffel bag hours later, according to Philadelphia Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter.

The teenager has not been charged as of Thursday morning, but Action News is told police are preparing to hand over evidence to the district attorney's office later in the day.

Police said the body of 64-year-old Renée Gilyard was discovered in a bathtub inside her Germantown home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members who had come to her home to check on Gilyard found her with multiple stab and defensive wounds.

Gilyard was also the mother to a Philadelphia police officer.

Police said the contents of her purse had been dumped out and her SUV was gone.

They believe her 17-year-old foster son was the last person to see her alive.

Just after 11 a.m., Gilyard's SUV was recovered by police after it crashed into a truck and caught fire on the 4300 block of Sansom Street in West Philadelphia.



Inside the SUV were four teens, including Gilyard's foster son, police said. He had been placed in her care just three days earlier.

At the time, the foster son was determined to be a person of interest.

Then, during a late Wednesday morning press conference, police said the teen may be connected to two young men who were reported missing in the past few weeks.



Twenty-year-old Jimmy Mao of the 5800 block of Angora Terrace was last seen on December 29. Police said Mao's family has been receiving ransom texts since his disappearance.

Sources tell Action News the suspect in Gilyard's death once lived in the same foster home as Mao.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg of the 1800 block of Vineyard Street, who police said is an acquaintance of Jimmy Mao, has also been reported missing.

Action News spoke to his mother Gloria Richburg, who said she last saw Jacob on Monday.

Gloria Richburg said her son had a new cellphone, but he couldn't explain where he got it.

She's asking him to turn himself in or come home.



"Go to them. Tell the truth. When you tell the truth you won't be stuck with nothing. Tell the whole truth," Gloria Richburg said.

By Wednesday evening, the investigation took another turn.

Around 5 p.m., a tip led police to the corner of the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia - the same block where Jimmy Mao was last seen living with his foster family.

In a back alley, investigators uncovered a body inside of a duffel bag. The body, authorities said, suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim was described as an Asian teen with tattoos.

"Police believe they know who the body is based on tattoos, but at this time it has not been positively identified," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.



Jimmy Mao's sister spoke with investigators at police headquarters Wednesday night. She said her family was asked to go to the medical examiner's office in the morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
