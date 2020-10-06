Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Newark man in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend.Police said on Friday, October 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m., 17-year-old Madison Sparrow was reported missing by a family member after she didn't return home.Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, Noah Sharp.Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.Word of the murder has spread quickly through Newark, a town that went to work quickly on social media after Sparrow's disappearance. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Madison Sparrow" was made asking for helpful information to find her."You usually don't expect something like that to happen, especially in a small town in Delaware," said Cody Nicholson."It's definitely hard to hear but I send my condolences to her family. I really hope they're ok and hope that we can come together as a community," added Sydney Bell.According to police, there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide.Police said Sharp was taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.Sharp was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,021,000.00 cash bail.Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729.