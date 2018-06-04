MISSING PERSON

Haddon Township police searching for missing teen

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers at her home on the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue around 11 p.m., Saturday. (WPVI/Courtesy of Haddon Township Police Department)

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a report of a missing juvenile who disappeared from Haddon Township, Camden County Saturday night.

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, 15, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5'3, and approximately 133 pounds.

Police said Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen at her home on the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue in Haddon Township around 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers.

If you come in contact with or see Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and report her location and description.

Anyone that might be able to assist with locating Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez is asked to contact Haddon Township Police Detective Timothy Hak at (856) 833-6209 or Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Briana Catts at (609) 508-3333.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Missing endangered woman Kaitlyn Duffin found safe
Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe
Police: Missing 11-year-old Philadelphia girl located
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Missing 71-year-old Philadelphia woman located
More missing person
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News