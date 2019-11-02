Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina

KATY, Texas -- A Texas teenager is left shaken after she says she was repeatedly punched on the school bus.The Katy High School student said the incident left her so distraught, she's had nightmares.Cellphone video obtained by ABC13 shows punches being thrown.A teen appears to repeatedly raise her arm and punch someone in the back of the school bus.Michell Carvajal, a Venezuelan refugee, says she was the one that was hit and claims the girl who hit her had been bullying her."She would say, like, 'Go back to your country. Speak English,'" said Michell. "'We don't want you here, if you're going to be here talk in English.'"Then it escalated.Michell says the girl started something with her friend, who was speaking Spanish."I told her, 'What is your problem? You don't have to be rude just because we're Latino. We have the same rights as you,'" she said. "That's when she started hitting me."Michell says she was left with bruises and bumps on her head but, it's the emotional wounds that are still healing."When I go to bed, I go crying. I can't even sleep," she said.Friday was the first time Michell took the bus since the incident happened two weeks ago. She said she was nervous."I was shaking. I was sweating," she said.Katy ISD says the student involved has been punished.