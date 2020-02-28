Pottstown teen whose home was riddled with bullets says bullying hasn't stopped

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5219077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pottstown home riddled with bullets, family says teenage bullies are to blame. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 26, 2019.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A girl whose house was riddled with bullets last year says she was the victim of abuse once again, and now the teen and her mother want answers."I just want to go to school," said Jasmine Samba, a student at Pottstown High School.Jasmine Samba, 14, sits on her front porch with a neck brace and a crutch by her side."I don't know why they bully me," said Samba.Samba said the bullying has gotten so bad at school that as she was walking back home on Wednesday, a group of students got into a fight with her outside her house. Now she has a neck strain and a back injury."They tried to say that I was fresh meat to Pottstown and that I was going to have problems," said Samba.This comes after two men are in jail for shooting at Samba's home on the 500 block of West Street last March.Samba's mother said the shooting stemmed from a case of bullying at Pottstown Middle School where Samba attended last year.Now Samba's mother believes students at the high school, where her daughter currently goes to school, got into a fight with her daughter yesterday. She wants the school to suspend those students."The only results the school's been giving me is, 'We're going to switch her classes again,'" said Marie Samba, Jasmine's mother.The school district said they don't have control over what happens outside of school grounds."Issues that happen outside of school are very difficult, if not impossible, to have any sort of disciplinary effect for things that go on outside of the school," said John Armado, the Director of Community Relations for the Pottstown School District."We have not encountered any issues that I'm aware of in the high school building with this particular student," Armado added.However, Samba's lawyers said they feel the Pottstown School District isn't doing enough to help the teen feel safe."Our client is continuously being bullied by people in the school, and no one seems to want to do anything about it," said Tom Kenny, Samba's lawyer.The Pottstown Police Department said they are investigating yesterday's fight.