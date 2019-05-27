Teen seriously injured after double shooting in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left one teen in critical condition on Sunday night.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street.Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition. Police say another man was shot in the hip, right arm and right shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.