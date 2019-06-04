Teen shot, 3 homes struck after shooting in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA -- A teenager is fighting for her life after police say she was shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Monday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Emerald and Clarence streets.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 18-year-old woman was traveling in a Chevy Impala when shots rang out nearby.The woman was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.At least 30 shots were fired at the scene, including some spent rifle rounds.Police say at least three homes were also struck. It's unclear if any other residents were injured in the shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.