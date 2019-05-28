PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is lucky to be alive Monday night after a bullet came through his bedroom wall and struck him while he was playing video games.
it happened around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The bullet struck him in his left calf.
Authorities say the 17-year-old is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
So far, there has been no arrest.
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More