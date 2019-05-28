Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is lucky to be alive Monday night after a bullet came through his bedroom wall and struck him while he was playing video games.

it happened around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The bullet struck him in his left calf.

Authorities say the 17-year-old is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

So far, there has been no arrest.
