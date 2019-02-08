Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen shot and killed in Southwest Phila. gas station lot. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A gunman shot and killed a 19-year-old man in a gas station parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Friday at the Lukoil on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say the teenager was walking across the parking lot when he was shot multiple times at point blank range.

He was taken by police to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has not been identified, but police say he lived in the neighborhood.

The suspect fled the scene.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingmurderteenagerSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Berks Co. school closed after carbon monoxide sickens 12
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me."
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp
Woman speaks out after being robbed while tending to children
Man critical after being struck by car in Mayfair
Show More
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 stamp collection
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
More News