Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot

A gunman shot and killed a 19-year-old man in a gas station parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just after midnight Friday at the Lukoil on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue.Police say the teenager was walking across the parking lot when he was shot multiple times at point blank range.He was taken by police to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.The victim has not been identified, but police say he lived in the neighborhood.The suspect fled the scene.