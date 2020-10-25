Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teen is hospitalized after a shooting at Nockamixon State Park Saturday.The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park in Quakertown.Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park responded and found an 18-year-old male from Bucks County who suffered an apparent gunshot injury.Officials said first aid was performed and the teen was transported from the park to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Authorities have not given an update on the victim's condition, or what led to the shooting.A witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area.Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a State Police helicopter searched the area and did not locate any persons of interest.The Bucks County District Attorney's office and State Police are investigating the incident.