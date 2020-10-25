Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teen is hospitalized after a shooting at Nockamixon State Park Saturday.
The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park in Quakertown.
Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park responded and found an 18-year-old male from Bucks County who suffered an apparent gunshot injury.
Officials said first aid was performed and the teen was transported from the park to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not given an update on the victim's condition, or what led to the shooting.
A witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area.
Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a State Police helicopter searched the area and did not locate any persons of interest.
The Bucks County District Attorney's office and State Police are investigating the incident.
