Someone shot a 17-year-old boy while he was behind the Save-A-Lot in the city's Olney section.The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue.Police say the teen was shot in the chest and leg.Medics took him to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.Police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.------