17-year-old shot by police after pulling gun on officer, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responding to a robbery in North Philadelphia shot a teenager after they said he pulled a gun on an officer.

According to authorities, a woman was robbed at gunpoint around 8:40 p.m. Friday at 22nd and Somerset streets.

Police responded, and while searching the area, they encountered a 17-year-old boy who fit the description of the suspect.

While patting the teen down, police said they felt a gun in his waistband.

Police said the teen reached for the weapon and a struggle ensued.

An officer then discharged his gun three times, striking the teen.

"We believe twice in the leg and once in the lower back. Recovered from that male was a revolver," Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.

Kinebrew said it's looking like the teen was not involved in the initial robbery.

"At this point we're uncertain if this is the person that committed that robbery. At this point, to be completely accurate, we don't believe it's the person that committed the robbery, but all of that is still under investigation," Kinebrew said.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew speak with the media after a 17-year-old was shot by an officer.



The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He's listed in critical but stable condition.

Philadelphia's new police commissioner Danielle Outlaw was at the scene as officers investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice involved shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot outside Philadelphia nightclub
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cold
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'
Teen injured in shooting near Philadelphia playground
Show More
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash honored at vigil
Married for 45 years, couple spends Valentine's Day renewing vows
Brigantine mayor to receive kidney transplant
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
More TOP STORIES News