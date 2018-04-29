Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Teenager shot in Germantown. Nydia Han reports during Action News at Noon on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5100 block of Knox Street.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was at his aunt's home with two other teens when someone shot him once in the stomach.

The victim was being treated at Einstein Medical Center.

There have been no arrests.

Police are now searching for the two teens who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingteenagerteenagers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News