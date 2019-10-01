Teen robbed, shot in back after exiting bus in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 19-year-old man shot in the back after exiting a bus in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on 59th Street near Baltimore Avenue.Police said the man was exiting the bus when he was robbed at gunpoint. They said they are not sure what was stolen at this time. A backpack was recovered at the scene.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There is no word on his condition.Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the location.The shooting occurred in close proximity to the KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School.Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.