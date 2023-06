A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m. inside a home on the 5500 block of Media Street.

Police took the girl to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition.

Additional details about the shooting have not yet been made available.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker