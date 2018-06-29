Teen shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in North Philadelphia Friday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. at 20th and Jefferson streets.
According to police, the teen was shot in the thigh.
He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.
Police say it was less than a week ago that three teens were shot nearby at 18th and Jefferson streets.
They did not say if the shootings are connected.
