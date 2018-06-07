TEEN SHOT

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A teen is in the hospital after being shot in broad daylight Thursday evening, not far from the scene of a recent homicide.

Police responded to 27th and Claymont streets in Wilmington where a 17-year-old boy was found lying on the ground shot in the abdomen.

The shooting happened about a block away just after 6 p.m.

Police said witnesses dragged the victim to safety.

Detectives spent Thursday night conducting interviews and searching for surveillance video.

This incident happened in close proximity to where 26-year-old Morgan Dixon was shot two weeks ago while driving a car. She crashed into a building and died. Police said Dixon was not the intended target

Neighbors claim there's been an increase in gunfire in the area, but police say there hasn't been a lot of reported shootings.

Meanwhile, detectives are still trying to determine the motive in this most recent shooting.

A department official says it's unclear whether or not the two cases are related.

