Teen shot, killed in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's West Oak Lane section Monday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 1900 block of Georgian Road.

Police said a 19-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

This shooting comes on the heels of a particularly violent weekend across the city, with 7 left dead over the past few days.

Police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.
