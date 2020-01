Teen shot, killed in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's West Oak Lane section Monday.It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 1900 block of Georgian Road.Police said a 19-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.This shooting comes on the heels of a particularly violent weekend across the city, with 7 left dead over the past few days.Police are investigating the incident.No arrests have been made at this time.