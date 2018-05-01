SHOOTING

Teen shot multiple times in Bucks County

Teen shot in Bristol, Bucks County. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A teenager was shot multiple times in Bucks County and police say it was not a random act.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Penn Street.

Police say the victim, who is from Croydon, was visiting the area and was approached by two men.

Police say the two opened fire, injuring the teen and damaging several parked cars.

Detectives believe the suspects targeted the teen, but they have not yet revealed a motive.

They were last seen fleeing towards Pond Street on foot.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by Bucks County EMS with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective William Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.

