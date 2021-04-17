Teen shot multiple times in Feltonville:Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning near 5th and Wingohocking Streets in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say they found the teen slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

Sources tell Action News two suspects are in custody.

A short time later an alleged drunk driver drove into the crime scene.

That driver nearly hit a Philadelphia police officer and came close to an Action News photographer.

Officials say the driver was taken into custody and no injuries to anyone on scene.
