Teen shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning near 5th and Wingohocking Streets in the city's Feltonville section.
Police say they found the teen slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.
Sources tell Action News two suspects are in custody.
A short time later an alleged drunk driver drove into the crime scene.
That driver nearly hit a Philadelphia police officer and came close to an Action News photographer.
Officials say the driver was taken into custody and no injuries to anyone on scene.
