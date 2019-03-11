PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Monday morning.
It happened around 9:20 a.m. on the 800 block of South Cecil Street.
Officials said the 17-year-old boy was struck multiple times about the lower portion of his body.
Police said it is not clear at this time who fired the shots or why they were fired.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Teen shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
