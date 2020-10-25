Teen shot multiple times in Wilmington

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington are searching for the gunman who shot a teen multiple times overnight Saturday into Sunday.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of 7th and Madison streets.

Investigators said the 17-year-old victim was shot several times in the back.

He was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, at least 7 injured in Camden apartment fire
Fate of 'Deana's Law' faces roadblock
Person shot at Nockamixon State Park
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
AccuWeather: Temps Plunge As Rain Arrives
Man fatally shot outside of Lawndale Family Dollar
Surging COVID cases color White House race in closing days
Show More
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Man, 32, stabbed on the Market-Frankford line: Police
Murkowski's nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News