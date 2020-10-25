Teen shot multiple times in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington are searching for the gunman who shot a teen multiple times overnight Saturday into Sunday.It happened around midnight at the intersection of 7th and Madison streets.Investigators said the 17-year-old victim was shot several times in the back.He was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.There have been no arrests made at this time.