Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old girl was shot outside Central High School in the Logan section of Philadelphia, authorities say.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday on the 1600 block of West Olney Avenue.


Police say the victim went inside the school after being shot. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Central High School, Girls High, and Widener Memorial School were placed on lockdown as police investigated. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 a.m.



No weapon was recovered. There is no word on an arrest.

