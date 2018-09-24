Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted

Police Real-time crime camera right across the street from shooting. Likely captured all or part of the crime. pic.twitter.com/hlc0CBnNVN — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) September 24, 2018

One evidence marker placed on the ground in front of a Chinese take out restaurant. No weapon was recovered. No arrests made. @6abc pic.twitter.com/zMByTyOJyr — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) September 24, 2018

A 17-year-old girl was shot outside Central High School in the Logan section of Philadelphia, authorities say.It happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday on the 1600 block of West Olney Avenue.Police say the victim went inside the school after being shot. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Central High School, Girls High, and Widener Memorial School were placed on lockdown as police investigated. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 a.m.No weapon was recovered. There is no word on an arrest.------