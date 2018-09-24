Manhunt continues for gunman who shot teen outside Central High School

Teen shot outside Central High School. Watch the report from Vernon Odom on Action News at 4 p.m. on September 24, 2018.


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The manhunt continues for a gunman who shot a 17-year-old girl outside Central High School in the Logan section of Philadelphia Monday.

Sources identified the victim as Kayla Le. Police said Le was not the intended target, but that she was struck in the right shoulder as she was walking along the 1600 block of West Olney Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Police said Le went inside the school after being shot. She was rushed into the school's nurse office until an ambulance arrived, and was then taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

"It's a horrible thing that a student can't even walk to school without sustaining a gunshot wound," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "It's one of your worst nightmares."

Central High School, Girls High, and Widener Memorial School were placed on lockdown as police investigated. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 a.m.


"A letter will go home to parents today describing what happened. But like I said, a robocall is being sent out right now," said Lee Whack, spokesperson for School District of Philadelphia.

Police said they believe there was a shootout between two gunman and the student was caught in the crossfire. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted. Action Cam Video from September 24, 2018.



"Right now we don't have a lot of direction. We are hopeful that there will be someone that will come forward that will have additional information that will send us in the right direction," Ross said.

Police say a real time crime camera may have captured part of the shooting, but they are still surveying other businesses for surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
