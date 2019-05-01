teen shot

Teen shot outside Southwest Philadelphia corner store

Teen shot outside of Southwest Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in the stomach outside of a 24-hour corner store in Southwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of the Island Supermarket at the intersection of Woodland and Island avenues.

Police said the boy was headed out of the store to his bicycle parked out front when at least eight gunshots rang out.

Witnesses said the boy ran inside of the store and fell to the ground.

"He fell to the ground over there where the coffee is at," said store employee Jeffrey Salcedo.

Teen shot outside Southwest Philadelphia corner store



There were about 15 to 20 people inside of the store at the time of the incident, some of whom ran to the boy's aid.

Police said the boy was bleeding heavily from two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he underwent surgery overnight. He is listed in critical condition.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the scene. Investigators said cameras captured the entire incident.

"There's a crowd of males standing in the westbound lanes of Woodland Avenue and they appear to be where the shooter (was) firing shots from," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A friend of the boy, also 13, walked over to the scene this morning and was emotional as he told us that they live in a group home just a couple of blocks away from the scene. He said the victim was buying a honeybun and a drink.

"That's not a normal thing so it really affects you a lot when something like that happens," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
