Teen shot twice in front of his Hunting Park home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old man told police he was shot while sitting outside of his house in the city's Hunting Park section early Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Jerome Street.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area. When officers arrived they found the victim a half-block away, sitting on a porch with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
