A teenager riding a bike on Vine Street in West Philadelphia was shot, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen is recovering after being shot while riding a bike in West Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News the 15-year-old victim was shot in the arm at 62nd and Vine streets shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Investigators are trying to figure out if he was the intended target.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

