Teen shot while walking to Philadelphia boxing gym dies at hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a teenager walking to a boxing gym on Tuesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street.

Police say the 18-year-old man was walking with a friend to the boxing gym when an unknown gunman opened fire.

The victim was hit twice in the back and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. His friend was not injured.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, at least 12 shots were fired at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing and a mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
