Whitehall Township teen shot, killed in Bethlehem park

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed near an eastern Pennsylvania park.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.

Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. The death was ruled a homicide.

Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney's office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehemcrimedeadly shootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Show More
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
More TOP STORIES News