Teen slain in Toronto shooting had just graduated high school, aspired to be a nurse

EMILY SHAPIRO
An 18-year-old high school graduate and a 10-year-old girl were fatally shot after gunfire rang out in the middle of a bustling Toronto neighborhood Sunday night.

The young woman was identified as Reese Fallon of Toronto. The family of the 10-year-old girl, also from the Toronto area, did not want to release her name, Toronto Police said Monday.

Fallon was an aspiring nurse set to start at McMaster University in Ontario in the fall, according to CTV.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a recent graduate of the TDSB [Toronto District School Board] was among those who tragically passed away as a result of last night's violence," John Malloy, director of education at the Toronto District School Board, said in a statement Monday.

"An engaging student, Reese Fallon graduated from Malvern CI just last month and was highly regarded by staff and loved by her friends," he said.

Fallon also volunteered for Canada's Liberal party, according to The Associated Press.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, a Canadian member of Parliament, knew Fallon, describing her as "smart, passionate and full of energy," the AP said.

Flags at her former high school and at school administration buildings will be lowered to half-staff, Malloy said.

Thirteen others, ranging in age from 17 to 59 years old, were hospitalized after the Sunday night attack. The suspect also died.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Suspect with knife robs man at SEPTA station
Show More
Search for daughter who went missing while jogging is 'excruciating,' mom says
AccuWeather: Very Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Officials: Mom killed in N.J. house collapse shielded teen daughter
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness
More News