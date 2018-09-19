Police are searching for a 17-year-old male wanted for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.Investigators said he struck around noon on September 6 in the 13000 of Cardella Place.According to police, he grabbed a 13-year-old girl who had just gotten off a school bus near Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road following early dismissal from school because of the heat that day."He approached her from behind, grabs her around the mouth and tells her he'll kill her if she does not cooperate," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. "He then forces her into a gated residential yard where he sexually assaulted her."The suspect is described as a black male, 17 years old, 6'0", 155-165 lbs., slim build, crooked nose, short black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt w/orange writing on the front, and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.Police said there is no pattern of assaults in this section of the Northeast, but neighbors are on guard."i wouldn't let any of your kids outside," said one neighbor. "I don't want to be out here either. I'm not going to go out walking around until this person is caught."If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked contact the Special Victims Unit.------