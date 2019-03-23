Teen struck and killed by CSX freight train in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal train accident Friday night in the Olney section.
It happened after 6:30 p.m. near the Olney train station at Mascher Street and Tabor Road.
Officials say a teenager was struck and killed by CSX freight train.
The SEPTA Fox Chase line which shares the tracks is suspended.
The line had been suspended earlier because someone threw a rock at a SEPTA train near the Lawndale station.
