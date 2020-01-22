14-year-old girl struck by driver after getting off school bus in Gloucester Township

SICKERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township are investigating after a teen girl was hit by a vehicle while getting off the school bus on Tuesday night.It happened at 7:25 p.m. on Kearsley Road at Cedar Grove Drive in the Sicklerville section of the township.Police say the 14-year-old girl was getting off the Camden County Technical School bus when she was hit by the driver of a Kia Forte as she was trying to cross the street.The girl was transported to Cooper University Hospital where she's being treated for injuries to her leg.Police say the driver did stay at the scene.No charges have been filed at this time.