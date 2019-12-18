Teen struck by hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for a driver who struck a young man on Roosevelt Boulevard on Tuesday night.

It happened while the 19-year-old man was crossing southbound on the 4100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Crescentville around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the victim is listed in critical condition.

There's no description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runpedestrian struckaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Warning about mystery shopping scam
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Delco task force narrowing in on mysterious odor
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Show More
5 Eagles players selected to 2020 Pro Bowl
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
DeSean Jackson takes kids on shopping spree
Wilmington firefighters, city disagree on shift changes
More TOP STORIES News