Teen struck by hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for a driver who struck a young man on Roosevelt Boulevard on Tuesday night.It happened while the 19-year-old man was crossing southbound on the 4100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Crescentville around 5:40 p.m.Police say the victim is listed in critical condition.There's no description of the hit-and-run vehicle.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.