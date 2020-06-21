17-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle while biking in Philadelphia's Roxborough section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage boy has died after police say he was struck and killed by a driver in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Henry Avenue and Barnes Street.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was traveling eastbound on Barnes Street on his bike when he was struck by the driver.



The teen was killed in the accident, police say.

The driver did stay at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation.

