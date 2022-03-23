Police make arrest after teen walking to school abducted, sexually assaulted in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County, Pennsylvania have announced an arrest in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, in the 1200 block of Hill Road in Reading.Police say the 14-year-old victim was walking to school when she was abducted.The victim told police she was taken to a different location and sexually assaulted twice.The investigation led police to a suspect, 38-year-old Sean Samuels.Police say Samuels was arrested in Hamburg on Tuesday evening without incident.Investigators were able to positively ID Samuels through a fingerprint match. Police say DNA evidence is pending."The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.Samuels is currently being held on charges and a probation violation.Police say there is no current danger to the public concerning this suspect.