sex assault

Police make arrest after teen walking to school abducted, sexually assaulted in Reading, Pa.

Investigators were able to positively ID the suspect through a fingerprint match.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 23, 2022

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County, Pennsylvania have announced an arrest in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, in the 1200 block of Hill Road in Reading.

Police say the 14-year-old victim was walking to school when she was abducted.

The victim told police she was taken to a different location and sexually assaulted twice.

The investigation led police to a suspect, 38-year-old Sean Samuels.



Police say Samuels was arrested in Hamburg on Tuesday evening without incident.

Investigators were able to positively ID Samuels through a fingerprint match. Police say DNA evidence is pending.

"The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Samuels is currently being held on charges and a probation violation.

Police say there is no current danger to the public concerning this suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingchild abductionsex assaultabductionchild sex assault
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
Evan Rachel Wood opens up about Marilyn Manson abuse allegations
NJ minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police investigate sex assault in Uber vehicle on UDel campus
TOP STORIES
Montco Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
Preliminary hearing postponed for suspect in deadly I-95 crash
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
Show More
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Dog stolen from outside Philadelphia home found, back with her family
School van involved in Bucks Co. crash, injuries reported
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
More TOP STORIES News