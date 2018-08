EMBED >More News Videos Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash

A Brazoria County, Texas teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash. KTRK-TV reports , Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection. Last month , Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.-----