Texas teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Brazoria County, Texas teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash.

KTRK-TV reports, Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection.

Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
A Texas teenager is being hailed a hero for saving two young children after a horrific crash.
Last month, Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.
Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.
