Teen who survived fiery crash meets rescuers

DUBLIN, New Hampshire -- The New Hampshire teenager who was pulled from a fiery wreck in January is thanking the men who saved him.
WBZ-TV reports, he miraculously survived a head-on crash with a MAC truck, and for the first time 18-year-old Sam LaChance got the opportunity to thank the three heroes and first responders who saved his life.
"It's just overwhelming thankfulness," LaChance said.
Bank Promploy, Mark Cramer and his son John Cramer were all given life-saving certificates for helping a complete stranger whose life was on the line.
Back in January, Sam was heading back to college when his Jeep crossed the center lane on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire.
He went head-on into a MAC truck, causing his fuel tank to explode.
That's when Mark and John Kramer, who were in the car behind Sam and captured the horrific action on their dash cam, jumped into action.
"All I see was a big fireball," Bank Promploy said.
In the video, you can see Bank and John carrying Sam's body to the side of the road.
"We put him on the side of the road and stayed with him until first responders came," Mark said.
Investigators say it's possible Sam lost consciousness or fell asleep at the wheel.
Sam says he can't remember much from the accident. He been recovering at Spaulding Rehab after suffering head and leg injuries and burns to his hands and face.
"This is my second chance at life, basically," Sam said.
Sam plans to spend the rest of the spring and summer recovering at home, and says he will return back to college in the fall.
Meanwhile, Dublin police say there's no evidence to suggest that speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash. So, no charges have been filed.
