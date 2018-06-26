Teen who threatened to shoot up his graduation faces terrorism charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Terrorism charge for graduation threat: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PLUMSTED TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A student in New Jersey has some serious charges levied against him for allegedly threatening a shooting at his high school graduation.

Matthew Vanderbeek, 19, of Cream Ridge, faces an additional charge of terrorism for threatening to shoot up his high school graduation.

The Ocean County prosecutor first charged Vanderbeek last week for the threats made on social media about New Egypt High School in Plumsted Township.

Previously he was charged with 3rd degree Terroristic Threats with a Threat to Kill and 2nd degree Attempting to Possess a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose.

Terrorism is a first-degree offense.

If convicted, Vanderbeek could face 30 years to life in prison.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsPlumsted Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News