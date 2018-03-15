Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen hit by stray gunfire: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say stray gunfire wounded an innocent 15-year-old boy in Chester.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lamokin Street.

The boy was outside tossing a baseball, police say, when he was struck in the hand and leg by a stray bullet.

Medics rushed him to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have made no arrests in connection with the case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingteenagerChester
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News